Selena Gomez and Lee Jung-jae to host the Emmy Awards

Mexico City

Selena Gomez, Jung Ho Yeon Y Lee Jung-jae will be part of the first group of presenters in the delivery of the Emmy Awardsas reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Other stars presenting the awards include Diego Luna, Kerry Washington, Amy Poehler, Ariana DeBose, Angela Bassett, Will Arnett, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarkson, Taye Diggs, Molly Shannon, Natalie Zea, Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni.

Those in charge of presenting the Emmys at night will be Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.

Actors Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae They are nominated for an Emmy in the categories of “Best Supporting Actress” and “Best Actor”, respectively, thanks to their participation in the acclaimed series: ´The Squid Game´.

Gómez did not have the same luck, since she did not obtain any nomination for her role in the series ´Only Murders in the Building,´ where she is also an executive producer; however, this same series does compete in the “Best Comedy Series” category.

The series that leads the nominations for the Emmy Awards is ´Succession´, with 25 nominations, followed by the series ´Ted Lasso´ and ´The White Lotus´, with 20 nominations each.