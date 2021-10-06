Selena Gomez and Madelaine Petsch were honored for their commitment to animal protection

Caring for and loving animal friends makes us better and improves the world we live in. Selena Gomez And Madelaine Petsch are two examples to follow in this regard!

Precisely for their commitment to wildlife conservation, the singer and the actress were honored at the Libby Awards 2020, an award ceremony held by the animal rights organization. PETA.

Selena Gomez won the award Favorite Vegan Makeup Line thanks to his Rare Beauty, the line of beauty products which launched last September. The brand is certified by PETA itself as vegan and not tested on animals.

Madelaine Petsch took the award home Favorite Post for Animals, for an Instagram Story in which he recalled the importance of safeguard the tigers by leaving them in their natural environment and pointed a finger at who “snatch the puppies from their mothers“.

Among the other honored of the evening, Lily Collins received the award Most Pawsitive Quarantine Story for adopting the puppy Redford from an animal shelter. Lizzo, turned vegan this year, received the Favorite Vegan Cooking Videos.

“These compassionate celebrities haven’t let the pandemic stop them when it comes to kindness to animals – said the director of the PETA youth program Marta Holmberg – PETA honors these superstars who they lead by example and show that helping animals can be simple how to buy vegan lipstick“.

ph: getty images