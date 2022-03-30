Selena Gomez and more recognized stars are part of the cast of “The dead do not die” – Publimetro Chile

The horror movie” ‘The dead don’t die’ is becoming more and more all the rage on Netflix, especially since it became known that important stars like Selena Gomez are part of this very particular cast.

And it is that beyond the entertaining plot who knows how to combine drama, suspense, with black humor, there is potential within this production and it is that there is an important deployment of Hollywood figures who give life to the most particular characters who only seek to end the zombie invasion that attacks the planet and for which many are in danger.

Each one of them is responsible for contributing their dose of irreverence, authenticity and, above all, quality to this plot that is being widely reproduced in various parts of the world and that has allowed it to position itself in the first places of views on the streaming platform. With this, you are gaining even more exposure and reviving a story which originally premiered in 2019, but now it has gained the greatest popularity in the industry.

Selena Gomez and more recognized stars are part of the cast of ‘The dead don’t die’

The synopsis of ‘The dead don’t die’ describes the following: “In the small town of Centerville, strange phenomena begin to occur. As a result of this, the dead come back to life and a diverse group of characters will have to face them.” With this, the public can already predict part of what will happen in the plot, but what they will never imagine is that they will run into some of these stars like: Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Chloë Savigny, Danny Glover, among others.

Each makes a significant and irreverent contribution to this story, For this reason, here we show you part of this wonderful cast that is giving you something to talk about through this very particular story:

Bill Murray as Cliff Robertson

He is an outstanding actor who has based much of his career on humor. And it is something that the public appreciates, because he has always stood out for his naturalness, for making people laugh without much effort and in this production he is no exception, because here he plays a somewhat distracted character.

Even, he himself dared to confess that is one of the most ‘idiots’ you’ve done in a horror movie.

Adam Driver isRonnie Peterson

East is a noted actor and retired Marine who has an impeccable and very outstanding career, since since he entered acting he has not stopped generating successes. ‘Girls’ and ‘The Force Awakens’, These are just some of the most important and outstanding projects in which he has shown his versatility.

Therefore, it is not surprising that in this film take control of this zombie invasion that is about to end the tranquility of the planet.

Selena Gomez as Zoe

she is a standout actress, singer, songwriter, dancer, businesswoman, producer, among other areas of the philanthropic field that has a brilliant career and is always well supported by its loyal fans.

in this production she is a clever girl who will try to get ahead with an ingenious plan and prevent the zombies keep attacking.