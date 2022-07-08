Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff are seen together

Selena Gomez She is reviving several of the companies that were part of her past, since 2022 has become the year of reunion for her; She first had an appearance together with Jennifer Stone, her co-star in “Wizards of Waverly Place” and, recently, was caught in the company of actor Nat Wolff, with whom she starred in the film “Bad Behavior” in 2014.

In the film, Nat plays Rick Stevens, a young man obsessed with conquering a rock star, the famous singer Nina Pennington who is played by Selena, but to do so he will have to go through a series of challenges that will make it difficult for him to approach the girl. Of your dreams.

The interpreters were captured together last Monday, July 4, while getting into a car near the Sunset Tower, a historic building located in Hollywood, California.

What is Nat Wolff currently doing?

Today, Nat Wolff is 27 years old and continues to dedicate himself to acting and music, having gained international recognition for having been the leader of “The Naked Brothers Band”, a pop rock group that, thanks to public acceptance, had a documentary series, broadcast on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2009.

From a very young age he discovered his musical skills, since at the age of four he composed his first song, entitled “Mamma don’t let me cry”. Wolff plays piano, guitar and drums. In 2003, when he was nine years old, he entered the theater and by 2007, he had already formed -along with his brother Alex- “The Naked Brothers Band”.

After participating in the series that revealed aspects of the personal life of the band, Nat had the opportunity to participate in many teen films during the 2010s, the time in which he met Selena. From that time until today, the actor has not stopped appearing in films, many of them as the protagonist, as is the case with “Death Note”, a film adapted from the homonymous manga.