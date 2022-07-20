Selena Gomez and other celebrities that you may not know have lupus

Selena Gomez She has been very open about her process with the disease, showing much of it on social networks and talking about it in different interviews. In addition to her there other celebrities you may not have known also have lupushere we tell you.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease, as it attacks healthy cells and tissues by mistake. Different parts of the body can be seriously affected by this condition such as the skin, kidneys, lungs, brain and even the heart.

Selena Gomez and other celebrities who suffer from lupus

Selena Gomez

The famous actress, singer and producer announced a few years ago that she suffers from lupus, after she was diagnosed with the disease in 2015. for 2016 Selena Gomez was sadly obliged to cancel his world tour “Revival Tour” due to his ailments.

Lupus affected Selena Gomez both emotionally and physically, as He experienced severe panic attacks, anxiety and depression, for which he had to pause his career to take care of his mental health. The singer took that time to focus on regaining her happiness and emotional stability.

Another of the serious consequences that lupus has left on the actress of “Only Murders in the Building” has been kidney problems. Due to this bug, Selena Gomez had to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017 which was donated by one of her closest friends.

Thanks to the visibility that Selena Gomez has made about the disease she suffers from, she has become one of the most popular faces regarding the fight against lupus.

Lady Gaga

In 2010 the singer, actress and composer confessed in an interview with Larry King for CNN that unfortunately he suffered from lupus erythematosus. Lady Gaga She also recognized that this disease runs in her family, so she must be extra careful with her health.

“Lupus erythematosus is a hereditary disease in my family. I still do not have any symptoms, but the test came out positive and I have to take good care of my health, “he added, in addition to confessing that one of his uncles had died from the same disease.

Later that year Lady Gaga had to call an ambulance before one of her performances in Tokyo. The singer needed to ask for help because she felt shortness of breath and symptoms of palpitation, which are characteristic of lupus erythematosus.

seal

The British musician, in addition to being popular for his impressive voice with songs like “Kiss from a Rose” and “Crazy”, is known for the striking scars on his face. For Seal, far from being an impediment or something that torments him, his marks earned him greater recognition.

During adolescence of Seal was diagnosed with chronic cutaneous lupus erythematosus.an illness that caused hair loss and wounds all over the body, especially on the face. Due to the inflammation of his blood vessels that this causes, the singer now has a face marked by scars.

Paula Abdul

The singer and choreographer is best known for being part of the original jury for American Idol, a talent show in which she was a judge alongside Simon Cowell. Paula Abdul has been outspoken about being lupus positivecreating visibility against the disease that until now has no cure.

The artist’s career was about to come to an end due to the serious complications caused by lupus. Since then, Paula Abdul has dedicated herself to participating in awareness campaigns about this disease as well as raising funds to search for a cure.

Tony Braxton

The 54-year-old singer, writer and philanthropist revealed in 2010 that he had tested positive for lupus. This autoimmune disease has cost him countless visits to the hospital since his heart has been quite affected.

“In 2007 I realized that I got sick very often, anyone in my environment could think I was a hypochondriac, but no,” Braxton revealed in 2015 on a radio program.

Nick Cannon

Rapper, actor, and comedian best known for being the ex-husband of Mariah Carey revealed in 2012 that he suffered from systemic lupus erythematosus. The disease had caused Cannon severe kidney problems, so he underwent various tests until he was diagnosed.

