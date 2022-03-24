Selena Gomez and Penélope Cruz make this dress fashionable

The best red carpets

The red carpet season experienced two stellar moments yesterday with the celebration of the Bafta Awards in the United Kingdom and the Critic Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The main movie stars were also measured in elegance and style and Selena Gomez was one of the great protagonists with a red cape dress by Louis Vuitton that shares the silhouette with the Chanel that Penelope Cruz wore at the Santa Barbara Film Festival and that rescues the glamor of old Hollywood.

As if she were a true diva, Selena dazzled with a red design that had everything necessary to win the title of the most spectacular and elegant dress of the night. the actress of Only Murders in the Building chose a red dress signed by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton with a fitted body and a long skirt with a fall and a front opening that stands out for its halter necklinecrossed and with an opening in the center, adorned with a piece of jewelry and from which a layer divided in two comes out.

A design that could perfectly have been part of the wardrobe of the great Hollywood divas, from Marilyn Monroe to Ava Gardner or Grace Kelly, in a color, red, which has always been one of the great protagonists of red carpets. But Selena Gomez hasn’t been the only one to bring back this glamorous dress silhouette. Her choice bears an extraordinary resemblance to the design that Penélope Cruz wore last week.

The Spanish actress was the great protagonist of the Santa Bárbara International Film Festival, not only for her powerful and exciting speech, but also for her look. Penelope chose a dress from Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection, made in tweed. With a fitted silhouette, it drew attention to its strapless neckline with a cross-shaped brooch from which a cape was born, creating a halter neckline effect and wasting glamor thanks to the long cape that fell, very stylish, on its back.

Two looks full of style in which both decided to give all the prominence to the designs by collecting their hair (Penélope in a flattering chignon and Selena in a polished ponytail) and complementing the look with sandals, Selena’s in a metallic tone and Pe , with platform (queens of the street style) and in black.

