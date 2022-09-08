Selena Gomez and Rema accomplices in the clip of their remix of “Calm Down”!

After releasing their remix of “Calm Down”, Selena Gomez and Rema have unveiled their new very catchy music video!

Selena Gomez and Rema never leave each other. After the release of their feat, the two artists have just unveiled the clip of the remix of calm down. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Selena Gomez will soon be back with a new album

Selena Gomez is a hit in series Only Murders in the building. This program broadcast on Disney + already has two seasons and is renewed for a third season. Just that !

Yes, the actress plays very well in the series. And when she’s not part of the cast, she ends up as producer as for 13 Reasons Why. revealed in the Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney Channel, Selena Gomez therefore evolves with her fans and always finds a way to please them.

Moreover, she intends to return with a new album after the release of her EP in Spanish, Revelacion. Indeed, the singer revealed in the middle of filmingOnly Murders in the Building she was working on her next album.

Selena Gomez even admits wanting to return to concert halls : “I’m 1000% open to touring. I obviously have obligations and things I want to do. When the time is right, it’s not high on my priority list.”. In the meantime, she refuses nothing. Indeed, because she signed a feat with the singer of the moment, Rema.

Selena Gomez therefore realized a remix on the hit calm down. The song is one of the hits of the summer.

This song by Rema was the most shazame title in France from May 2022. Which quickly set the trend for this summer. MCE TV tells you more!

Calm Down is entitled to a remix and a music video

Before Selena Gomez joined Rema on her hit, the song was already doing really well. Indeed, it has been on the radio on a loop since this year. But the success of the Nigerian artist dates back to 2019 with the tubes Iron Man and Dumebi.

Besides, a well-known presidential couple validated the title of Rema, Iron Man. They are Barack and Michelle Obama. Yes, because they often share their musical favorites in the form of a playlist on Instagram.

the first clip of calm down has over 153 million views and the new one with Selena Gomez already exceeds 3 million views on YouTube. Just that !

For this remix, Rema called on Selena Gomez because he wanted to breathe new life into this hit. Well, it succeeded. And it shows !

Indeed, because Selena Gomez shines in the clip of the remix of calm down. She even indulges in a few very rhythmic dance steps, while looking at the camera. In short, she sings her verse while being mesmerizing.

Throughout the clip, Rema and Selena Gomez stroll through three different spaces. They even dance in a colorful house. The atmosphere is good-natured and the two artists laugh even in the middle of filming the clip.

FYI, Selena Gomez plans to make an appearance at the 2022 Emmy Awards. For his series Only Murders in the Building for which she is nominated as a co-producer.