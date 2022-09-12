Selena Gomez and Rema present the video for ‘Calm Down’

The artists Selena Gomez and Rema have surprised their fans with the release of the video for calm downa song that is already a success on digital platforms and now has a spectacular video clip.

It was at the end of last August when Rema and Selena Gomez launched calm downa collaboration for which the pioneer of the Afrorave musical style, which has become so fashionable, wanted to have one of the most recognized American artists worldwide.

calm down accumulates in its original version more than 100 million streams on Spotify. A song that is included in Rema’s debut album, rave and roseswhich made history in Nigeria by becoming the best-selling Afrobeat album of the year. An album that also includes collaborations with Chris Brown, 6LACK, UK rapper AJ Tracey and French singer Yseult.

Watch the official video for «Calm Down» with @heisrema https://t.co/fCp8v7tu0Q pic.twitter.com/SjU56H6fJB — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) September 7, 2022

And there is no doubt today that Rema has managed to carve out a niche for himself in the industry with songs like Hombre de Hierro either Dumebi. Well, at 21, the young has shown great skill for Afro rhythms, which together with the fusion of genres and his voice have led him to worldwide success.

For your partSelena Gomez continues to work in one of her best years at a professional level. His latest studio album, Revelationthe first to be recorded entirely in Spanish, received a Grammy Award nomination.

Also his collaboration with Rema in calm down has been an international success and as expected, the video clip has been very well received on YouTube, where it has not taken long to enter the platform’s trends worldwide. You can not lose this!.