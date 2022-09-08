Selena Gomez and REMA release the video for ‘Calm Down’ with the handsome uploaded | Videos | Videos

I really wanted to hear again Selena Gomez. After several weeks posting photos in the studio, On August 26, the star joined the remix of Calm Down: REMA’s hit. Now, two weeks later, to the delight of the fans, we have finally been able to see the video clip. And the two artists appear incredible!

Selena eats up the camera in each shot, dancing to the rhythm of the chorus and demonstrating the good vibes she has with the Nigerian star.

The two artists appear in different spaces: from the colorful living room of a house with curtains on the doors (there is nothing more sensual than dancing behind them, as we have learned from good old Sel) to a kind of car dealership with a fan. Because they like the contrast and we like to see them dance. And we have to recognize that the presence of the two stars is enough to fill any plane.

calm down a theme with a journey

REMA wanted to bet on Selena Gomez to give this great song a second life. It is one of the songs that she has received the best from her debut album, Rev&Roses, released this same 2022.

With over fourteen million monthly listeners on Spotify, the artist is carving out a niche for himself in the industry, drawing the attention of some of the biggest musical stars. And we are not surprised! This boy has only just started and is going to give a lot to talk about.

As for Selena Gomez, it looks like the star might have recorded some new music. Just a few weeks ago we were able to see her in her music studio with some of her friends and her regular composers like Julia Michaels, Robin Frediksson and Mattias Larsson. It’s about the people who worked on her last LP: Rare. Come on, we have reason enough to believe that Sel is preparing a new musical era.