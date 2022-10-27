Selena Gomez and Rema would have recorded a song together?

To the delight of her fans, Selena Gomez could make her big comeback to the front of the stage alongside Rema!

Selena Gomez fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their idol. The one who promised them that she would come back very soon could do so on a featuring with Nigerian artist Rema ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Selena Gomez plans to quit everything

Nothing seems to be able to stop the very famous American singer and actress. At only 30 years old, Selena Gomez has a string of projects, but above all, very big successes!

It must be said that the interpreter of the title Love You Like a Love Song really has a lot of talent. Thus, his very many fans admire him and therefore do not hesitate to let him know.

They follow her and support her en masse in each of her adventures! However, these could well end sooner than we think…

On several occasions, the young woman thus evoked his desire to stop everything. She wants to move on, get married and start a family.

“It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously.she explains in Giving Back Generation. I had moments when I said to myself: What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this? »

“I thought it was the best song I’ve ever released, she then continues by evoking her title Lose You To Love Me. But for some people, that still wasn’t enough. »

Let her fans be reassured, Selena Gomez does not intend to leave the scene without revealing a last project. She also promised them that new songs would arrive soon.

“I want to try one last time before retiring”, says the music star in the same interview. MCE TV tells you more!

The singer signs her return featuring

The new Selena Gomez titles should be out soon. Its millions of fans are eager to discover them and thus continue to wait.

Nevertheless, according to several sources, she should sign her big comeback on the front of the stage alongside another renowned artist. It is Rema, the new rising star from Nigeria.

Yes, you read it correctly! The two music stars were thus seen together in the studiobut also on the set of the clip.

Recently, a photo has also been making the rounds on social networks on which they appear hand in hand. For the moment, little information is circulating about this collaboration.

It was in 2019 that Rema became known with his title Iron Man. Since then, the young 22-year-old artist has had a series of projects and has established himself as one of the best of his generation.

For her part, if she is gradually moving away from music, Selena Gomez continues to be talked about. It is committed to many themes, including racism, gender discriminationor mental health.

Not long ago, she also broached this last subject. alongside tennis player Serena Williams.