Selena Gomez and Serena Williams talk about mental health!

At the turn of an interview, Selena Gomez and Serena Williams confided in their management of their mental form.

For an interview, Selena Gomez and Serena Williams discussed in a discussion their management of their mental health. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

The struggles of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is a committed young woman. The singer is driven by lots of fights. She never hesitates to say what she thinks and defend her ideas.

For example, she makes a point of fight fatphobia. The artist has already spent many rants on TikTok on this subject.

“They tell me ‘You’re too skinny’ or ‘You’re too fat’, nothing ever works. Me, I am perfect as I am”she explains. “JI work on my self-confidence every day”, she adds. Something to inspire his many fans!

This is not the only cause that drives Selena Gomez. Indeed, she believes that mental illnesses are very important. Being bipolar, she also has launched a campaign baptized Your Words Matter last May.

This famous campaign aims to help people better to talk about someone who is suffering. The goal is to raise awareness of the powers of words, but also the damage they can cause. A great initiative!

Moreover, this commitment to mental illness does not stop there. Indeed, Selena Gomez spoke with tennis player Serena Williams to discuss this subject. MCE TV tells you more!

A rewarding interview with Serena Williams

Selena Gomez’s activism about mental illness is a fine example of determination. The young woman makes it a point of honor to highlight all the shadows linked to this sensitive subject.

So, this strength of character allows him to reach the highest media spheres. Thus, she has already been able to hold a speech at the White House on this subject.

More recently, the interpreter of wolves took time to discuss mental illness on the Wondermind health platform. And for the occasion, she was accompanied by Serena Williams.

“Mental fitness for me, it’s really learning to shut down”said the tennis player. “I did this years ago, before mental health was even on everyone’s mind. It was more like, okay, I’m locking myself up today. Just subconsciously, it’s something I’ve always done.”she adds.

“And now that I know it’s so important to put yourself first, especially mentally, I always have closed moments. I have serious limitations and I don’t let anyone cross those boundaries.”continues the player, supported by Selena Gomez.

“For me, it’s so important to make sure that every day I have a rest period. It’s so bad, because I don’t really do anything for myself, I’m terrible at it”she explains.

“And I’ve said over and over again – I’m working on it. But more or less, at least prioritizing what I need to do. And then when I’m off, I’m off”, she concludes. A beautiful moment of exchange between Selena Gomez and Serena Williams!

Photo credits: Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA

Young Chris/CP/ABACA