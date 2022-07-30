Selena Gomez and sister with elegant dresses as princesses

Who was on long tablecloths for the celebration of her 30th birthday was the beautiful Selena Gómez, although she shared the spotlight on her special day with His little sister, since to celebrate, both were ready to shine with elegant dresses who modeled with great style and were seen look like all princesses, his fans said that they are such for which.

On July 22, Selena Gómez was celebrating her 30th birthday surrounded by friends and family, but to celebrate it in a big way, she became more beautiful than ever, but she was not the only one, her little sister also wanted to dazzle everyone, so the two wore elegant dresses with which they looked like fairytale princesses, a lot of brightness, a lot of gala and a lot of poise.

She began her acting career at the age of 10. with the secondary role of Gianna in the children’s series Barney and Friends, her audience has seen her grow up, and now Selena Gomez has already turned 30 years old and even he has someone who follows his footsteps very closely, it is his sister, who was one of the people who was next to the famous celebrating another anniversary of life.

Photo: Instagram.



the successful SelenaMarie Gomez, who is an American actress, singer, songwriter, producer, director, designer, comedian, dancer, presenter, philanthropist and businesswoman (yes, quite an independent and intelligent woman), was celebrating the arrival of her 30th birthday, and shared her happiness with her closest and most important people in his life, including his sister Grace.

The interpreter has an excellent relationship with her little sister Graceon several occasions they have been seen together, and Although there is a big age difference between them, the little girl sees Selena as her example to follow. and they also share a very similar style, they let it be seen in that birthday celebration of Justin Bieber’s ex.

To celebrate her birthday with a gala, the singer prepared to wear a very light pink strapless dress, fitted, with some fringes on the top, transparencies and very elegant, with golden heels, her hair in a half ponytail and a make-up that highlighted her natural beauty, without a doubt she looked divine and very fresh when she was 30.

But she wasn’t the only one who shone at the birthday party, either. her sister Grace did, she stole the limelight in a long white dress with a square neckline and lace on the topwide straps and mini square-heeled shoes in the same tone as her dress, her blonde hair gathered in a high and very elegant ponytail, self-confident.

Photo: Instagram.



In the photos posted on the interpreter’s Instagram feed, Selena Gómez is seen showing off her outfit and down some stairs adorned with red roses, behind her walks her sister GraceFollowing in her footsteps, the pics caused a lot of tenderness and their fans filled both of them with compliments, telling them that they both look amazing.

The elegant and fine dresses that Selena Gómez and her sister Grace wore, were from the firm Versacewithout a doubt they looked stunning and confirm that both are lovers of fashion and good dress.

