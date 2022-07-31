Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are two of the most famous and successful singers, who are also great friends and have formed a bond that cannot be broken.





celebrities have 14 years of friendship, and have shown that a friend is forever and that at all times there is one for the other, regardless of their busy schedules.





Taylor and Selena met in 2008, and their friendship began because Swift was Joe Jonas’s girlfriend, and Selena’s Nick so they began to share very often.





Although his relationships with the famous brothers ended, They remained best friends, and now, 14 years later, they are still as close or more than before.

We recommend you: Selena Gomez and celebrities who were left out of the 2022 Emmys and deserved the nomination





Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift prove that a friend is forever

celebrities have shared thousands of moments together since they met in 2008, from awards, walks, videos on networks, and they have even sung together on important stages.

Recently, Selena Gómez turned 30 and celebrated with nothing more and nothing less than her best friend.





Selena shared photos of the special and fun dinner he had with Taylor Swift, showing that they are very close and that their friendship is stronger than ever.

“Taylena”, as they are called in networks, unleashed praise, and it is that many admire them for their sincere and lasting friendship.





“They are the most perfect friends that can exist”, “wow this is a sincere friendship”, “they are both so beautiful, I love them and I love their friendship”, “in this world so divided and full of envy you two are a great example”, and “OMG, friends are forever”, were some of the reactions in networks.





We recommend you: Selena Gómez receives the ‘dreaded 30’ in style: the message with which she gave a great lesson

Definitely The best thing that their relationships with the members of the Jona’s Brothers left them both was this valuable friendship, that they have known how to care for and that they maintain despite their problems and differences.



