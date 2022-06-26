Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift react to the Supreme Court’s decision!

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and many American female figures reacted to the sad decision of the Supreme Court.

This Friday, June 24, the US Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade. From now on, every state will be able to ban abortions. A throwback that did not fail to react Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift in shock

This is a sad step backwards for the United States. This Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court revoked the judgment which gave free choice to women to have an abortion.

A judgment which had been rendered in 1973. In less than 24 hours, more than 20 states have chosen to ban abortions. A shock for the population.

On social networks, several celebrities were therefore indignant. ” To see a constitutional right taken away is horrible. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of the story “, wrote Selena Gomez on her Twitter account.

On his side, Mariah Carey did not fail to express his concern for future generations. ” It is truly unfathomable and disheartening to have to try to explain to my 11 year old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are falling apart before our eyes“.

Just like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift also grabbed of his social networks to shout his disgust. ” I am absolutely terrified that we are here. That after so many decades of struggle for women’s rights to their own body, today’s decision has stripped us of that”.

And to underline his remarks, the interpreter of the title “Love Story” shared the words of Michelle Obama. “I am heartbroken that we are now destined to learn the painful lessons of the days before Roe became the law of the land – a time when women risked losing their lives by having illegal abortions. »

“A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to go ahead with pregnancies they didn’t want, then abandoned them once their babies were born. » MCE TV tells you more!

End of story. — S) June 24, 2022

The beginning of a long fight

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey. All female figures in the United States intend to fight to restore this fundamental right.

In fact, Billie Eilish has indeed chosen to join the fight. Viola Davis, meanwhile, asks the people to make their voices heard. ” It’s high time we used our voice and our power. WE the people”.

Indeed, as “This is us” star Mandy Moore explains, “pno one should have control over another’s body”. She also regrets that the weapons are “more protected than women’s autonomy”.

But if Selena Gomez and many artists have spoken about this radical change, some men intend to get involved.

LeBron James, for example, wrote: It’s entirely a matter of power and control“. And Stephen King adds: “It is the best Supreme Court the 19th century has ever produced.” A decision that leaves you speechless…