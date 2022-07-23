Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift unite their style with trendy boho dresses

Selena Gomez came to his 30th birthday surrounded by her loved ones. The actress and singer received hundreds of messages from her fans and friends, who congratulated her on her career, for the work she has accomplished in highlighting the importance of caring for mental healthfor being a source of inspiration with her beauty brand, RareBeauty, and also, for his participation in the series ‘Only Murders in the Building‘. And of course, one of her closest friends, the singer, could not miss her party. Taylor Swift.

The meeting of the friends, also known as Taylenewas shared on the social networks of the actress, Selena Gomez, through photos that became viral, in which both wore one of the trends most flattering and feminine of the moment; the boho dress.

How to wear a boho dress according to Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift?

With very marked styles, but different from each other, the friends imitate the well-known look of Sienna Miller and show us that boho dresses they belong to an aesthetic that returns through the front door. Selena Gomez choose to wear it in a pristine, pleated white design. While Taylor Swift It has a flower print model and puffed sleeves.

The boho dresses that were seen on the Resort 2023 catwalks

Zimmermann boho dress from the Resort 2023 collection. Zimmermann / Gorunway Boho dress by Ulla Johnson, Resort 2023. Ulla Johnson / Gorunway Etro boho dress, 2023 resort collection.Etro / Gorunway

The houses that carry the boho in your DNA They continue betting of course for this type of dresses: Ether, Zimmerman Y Ulla Johnson are some of the firms in which this piece is declined in all possible formats, with wide sleeves, lengths to the floor, necklines closed with ruffles or boat necklines, the sky is the limit when it comes to reimagining the bucolic universe to which transports. It would not be a novelty in itself if we spoke exclusively of these houses, where resorting to boho dress It is relatively logical. However, it is when other companies like Erdem or Giambattista Valli are added to the boho dress trendwith several pieces in XL formats that are filled with bright colors.