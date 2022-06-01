Entertainment

Selena Gomez and the dress with which she shone on stage

Photo of James James
The singer Selena Gomez dazzled on stage with a dress that seemed not to exist because although it gave her a lot of elegance, she did not hide anything of her beautiful anatomy.

Selena Gomez For the occasion, she chose a beautiful dress with transparent buttons, which revealed everything that was under it, including a coquettish body in the same color.

The legs of Justin Bieber’s ex, her curves and others were in evidence under the garment that all those present could appreciate on stage.

Selena Gomez accessorized her outfit with flirty hoop shoes at the ankles, very natural makeup, and her hair tied up in a relaxed braid.

The star of acting and music shone in her show, the same one from which she shared images remembering it on her official Instagram account on March 5, 2020.

In the recording, this talented, very thin and beautiful woman is observed, let us remember that the weight has been a problem for the famous in recent times.

Selena Gomez He has publicly confessed that due to his illnesses it is difficult to maintain a stable weight and that is the reason why his image has changed a lot in recent years.

The star has also become an example by pointing out that her weight is just a number and that she is beautiful, in this way, she has silenced those who have insisted on criticizing the instability of her weight.

The famous has chosen to diversify her talents, recently she has focused more on cooking than on music or acting and as you can see, it is something that has her really excited.

