Selena Gomez and the elegant dress of her 30th birthday

Selena Gomez welcomed her 30th birthday last Friday, July 22. How could she be otherwise? held a party on the occasion of his birthday surrounded by family and friends including her sister Grace. The actress has accustomed us to splurge on style either with subtle makeup in pink tones or with blonde hair. For this important occasion the protagonist of her ‘outfit’ was the fancy dress who wore this weekend.

The singer looked like a real princess with a Versace design. The dress is made in a pale peach shade with short sleeves and a delicate tulle that covered the neckline and bodice. To this are added sheer beaded details along the fabric from thigh height to the end that trailed a few inches. To give a greater prominence to the dress, Selena pulled her hair up into a high ponytail and added some hoop earrings.. Without a doubt, the actress chose a very elegant ‘look’ to welcome her 30 years.

Regarding the number that this year met, Selena Gomez already reflected on it at the beginning of 2022 and now she has done it again with a text on networks. In it she has confessed that “I am still learning, but I am more sure of what matters and what I want” and she added that she is “grateful for every gift and every lesson along the way”, referring to the twenty years of she. No doubt Selena is in a good moment of her life and we are very happy for her.

