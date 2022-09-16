Selena Gomez and the funny video she published with her nana

Selena Gomez is one of the most active singers on social networks, and now she has just surprised her fans with a new and witty video. The interpreter of ‘Back to you’ published a clip that was going to work as a makeup tutorial, but that was finally interrupted – on purpose – by a few words from her nanny.

In the video, the American star showed off one of the products from Rare Beauty, her beauty brand, and began using it to show her fans. “When you about to film your lip routine and…” she wrote Selena Gomez at the beginning of the video while seriously looking at the camera.

Suddenly her nanny’s voice sounds from the background: “So, how did you end up with that boy?” The ‘Let somebody go’ singer’s eyes immediately widen in shock and she mutters, “Uh… I’ll tell you in a second.” Her nanny finally replies with “Oh”, a little disappointed that she wanted to hear the gossip.

The ‘Only murders in the building’ actress tries to continue with the makeup tutorial, but seconds later she begins to laugh at the interaction and ends the video. “Thank you Nana”, she says in the description of the video that was published on TikTok and already has more than 3 million views.

Many fans ask if the 30-year-old singer has children, but the truth is that it is only a rumor that she has clarified on many occasions. Selena Gomez has confessed that she is now single and that she has no plans to fall in love with her because she is focused on her musical and film projects.

