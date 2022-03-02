Selena Gomez and the life lessons she has given throughout her career – New Woman

With just 29 years Selena Gomez She has become an inspiration for many women with the lessons of self-improvement that she has left behind along her path.

The former Disney girl has a master in his life with each of the bitter experiences that she has had to face it and they have turned her into a strong woman.

Selena raised his voice like feminist, businesswoman, singer and philanthropist, helping thousands of girls and women from their own experience.

Selena Gomez’s life lessons

You can escape from the dark path

The actress entered the performance from very little which generated different traumas but managed to face them and become a successful woman.

“I think it’s really dysfunctional to be in this industry when you’re so young and you’re still finding who you are… I don’t recommend it,” he said. — Selena Gomez

taking time is necessary

She has not been afraid to postpone her work commitments to spend time.

“Sometimes I feel like numbers don’t exist… some days it seems like I’m 15 years old and others 40. It’s weird, but things can change a lot in a very short time and vice versa… Last year I canceled my tour for 90 days and it was the best thing I could have done,” he stressed. — Selena Gomez

Nothing is more important than peace of mind

On more than one occasion he has confessed that he has stopped using his mobile for long periods and it is not she who manages her social networks for her Mental Wellness.

“When I was in therapy I didn’t have a cell phone or anything, but it was great. Everything that worried me stopped doing it and I moved on, ”she confirmed. — Selena Gomez

Real beauty raises self-esteem

Neither him make-upnor the filters, nor the outfits most elegant represent true beauty.

“I was in the country for months and I never combed my hair… so what? It helped me feel stronger in front of others, ”she maintained. — Selena Gomez

love is not dependency

If you have learned something Selena It is about love relationships because in this he has not had much luck, but from each couple he has kept one teaching.

“You have to make sure that your life does not depend on just one person. It’s important to me to take care of my family and friends and I want to make sure that never changes for an uncle. Before I was very young and impressionable, and I felt insecure… Now I want someone who contributes something to my life, not who completes me. I am lucky because I am now with someone who is more of a best friend than anything else,” she added. — Selena Gomez

Never succumb to others

The own decisions whether they are wrong or not, they are the ones that are worth it.

“When I came out, they asked me to go to the AMAs and everyone around me was like, ‘Do what makes you feel most comfortable’… And I decided to go, it was hard and I was nervous, but it was my decision,” she said. — Selena Gomez

Learning to say “NO” is paramount