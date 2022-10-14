Selena Gomez and the most elegant Zara jacket

singer and actress Selena Gomez (30) is a fashion icon for many generations that follow her, admire her and emulate her infinite style. Always successful in casual or gala looks, the star gave a lecture on how to wear a coat XXL and stand out in the American street style.

Selena Gomez with a must-have item. Font. thezoereport.com

The coat from Zara that cannot be missing in your wardrobe if you want to add elegance to your outfits

The elegant piece Zara that the oversize style brings is what stands out in this look from Selena Gomez.

Lately, the stylish star has been showing off with coats and this cream-colored coat was the one she wore on the set of Only Murders in the Building, a fiction murder mystery that stars as Mabel Mora.

Selena was spotted by the press in this versatile casual yet super-glam outfit on the set of an Upper West Side apartment turned crime scene.

The secret of the outfit, in addition to the comfortable and trendy UGG boots, is this oversized jacket corduroy that goes with everything in a neutral, cream tone, which you can wear with jeans or at night with black latex pants without problems.

The bow that is tied at the front marks the waist to define the silhouette and you can wear it without too much clothing underneath as it is very warm.

The unisex style lapels are incredible with minimalist daytime styles, and to look for contrasts when a bomb outfit appears underneath like a flowered jumpsuit, a design piece that is a trend.

Zara has a fashion proposal where it indicates with a symbol on the garment label if the coat it is oversize, to the body or in a tighter or smaller key.

To have a garment like Selena Gomez You just have to check if the symbol on the label has a triangle (they are cropped or small, and it fits well), a circle (the garment will be extra large), or a rectangle (the pieces are normal size). ).

This is the trick to get the glamorous style of the star when you enter a Zara store. You already have the data! What are you waiting for to find a oversized jacket like this?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.