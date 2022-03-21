Selena Gomez and the most trendy pink makeup of 2022

This is the correct way to do your eyebrows

In a year when makeup trends they get so much strength in the ‘street style’, any dose of inspiration, especially with a ‘celebrity’ stamp, is greatly appreciated. And it is that both eyes and lips They gain prominence from different techniques and colors and, at all times, accompanied by a natural but luminous face. That is why today we want to talk to you about the last selena gomez makeup which, in addition to being very, very, very trendy, is also it’s extra flattering and ideal for those who prefer more subtle and ‘glowy’ looks. Take note.

Selena Gomez’s pink makeup

Yes, we also thought that the ‘dark’ shadows were going to have more presence than any other in 2022. And yet, the ‘celebrities’ are taking charge of expanding the ‘beauty’ panorama. One of the most viewed proposals? everything that implies pink tones. Seen on Chiara Ferragni, and now also on Selena Gomez, makeup in these shades not only provides a fresh and youthful air, but it is carried in an integral version. That is, with shadows and lipstick, yes, but also with blush and even pink highlighter.

Steve GranitzGetty Images

Pink eyeshadow, lipstick and blush

The singer and businesswoman went so radiant to the red carpet of the ‘Critics Choice Awards’. We could spend hours talking about the stunning red dress chosen for the occasion, but let’s focus on makeup in pink tones who has conquered everyone. Selena Gomez shines with a subtle smokey that combines this color with her signature black eyeliner. In addition, it enhances the ‘pink’ effect with the help of, not one but, two cream blushes different. These are arranged in an ascending position for the most trending ‘facelift’ effect of the year.



Taylor HillGetty Images

Put the finishing touch to the look with some very natural lips ‘nude’ and ‘soap brows’ type eyebrows, very much in harmony with the most coveted ‘clean’ aesthetic. Next, we show you the two blushes that Selena Gomez has used for this makeup, as well as a palette of pink shadows to complete the look.

DR Blush ‘Soft Pinch’ in the shade ‘Hope’ RareBeauty

sephora.es €21.99

DR ‘Stay Vulnerable’ Blush in ‘Nearly Rose’ RareBeauty

sephora.es €23.99

Selena Gomez combines both Rare Beauty Blush, firm of which she is the owner and creative director, for a much more powerful pink effect. In addition, we offer you this palette of shadows in the same tones so that you can complete the look inspired by the businesswoman.

DR Palette ‘Easy Eye Palette’ Charlotte Tilbury

sephora.es €55.99

