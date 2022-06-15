Selena Gomez and the red flower print dress ideal for summer

Selena Gomez is having a good summer. Your make-up brand rare, is taking off like never before, her products are going viral on TikTok and I heard a chat between office desks about the wonders of her liquid blush and how it’s sold out everywhere. So her facet as an entrepreneur in the world of beauty is more than covered. Later, we saw her in a white poplin shirt-style dress for the premiere of Only Murders In The Buildingin The Angels. So also his acting career is going better than ever.

Later, it was the turn of the actress of Latin origin Selena Gomez to get away from the recording sets and to test new products and attend the inaugural conference of When We All Vote Culture of Democracy Summit, also in the City of Los Angeles. Year after year, different personalities meet with the purpose of protecting democracy and that all Americans have access to the vote while the 2022 elections approach. The 29-year-old actress gave a few words at the beginning of the forum about the importance of civil participation and recalled that it is essential that people of Latin origin, Afro-descendants and the youngest participate in the exercise of democracy.

To stand on this stage on a hot, sunny day in LA and deliver her message, the actress opted to look sophisticated and fresh in a dress that screams summer!

How is the flower print dress that Selena Gomez wore in summer 2022?