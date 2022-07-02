Selena Gomez and the trendy sequined dress

At the end of last year, a trend began to be mentioned that promised to make us travel through time, with the ability to make us dream (again) of the glamor wasted in the roaring 20’s and the intention of always reminding us where we are going, with a really attractive futuristic component. We talked around the metallic current. Movement that Selena Gomez decided to welcome yesterday at the world premiere of the second season of Only Murders In The Building.

Today, June 28, this audiovisual project lands on Disney +, a comedy starring performers like Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez that will surely keep us hooked on the small screen again. On the occasion of the premiere at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles – and how could it be otherwise – the American actress once again monopolized all the eyes present with her stylistic bet.

the protagonist of Wizards of Waverly Place shows his personal style in each of his public appearances. While she is sometimes witnessed wearing strapless dresses exuding elegance, other times she defends better than anyone the two-piece outfits worn in a casual key. The truth is that even if you follow the singer’s outfit in real time, you may not be able to fully define her aesthetic, since it is one of the most difficult to classify on the Hollywood scene.

The versatile artist has proven to be an expert in combining wardrobe basics with seasonal garments, combinations that have catapulted her as an undisputed icon of feminine style in the fashion industry. While classic patterned garments are infallible assets for her, we’ve also witnessed how she builds dreamy conjunctions every time she poses on red carpets.

This is the monochrome look with which Selena Gomez shone yesterday in Los Angeles