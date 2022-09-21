Selena Gómez and the white sneakers that combine with everything

singer and actress Selena Gomez every once in a while remember that when it comes to sneakersthere is a color that combines with everything: the white. On this occasion, his sneakers They have a twist of glitter. Look at them and be inspired to wear them with whatever you want.

Selena Gomez teaches fashion

Selena Gomezbesides being a prestigious actress and singer, is a trendsetter that for a few years now has been showing some of the most comfortable looks to be at home or to show off wherever you want.

Also a businesswoman, the singer is no stranger to the beauty and fashion industry. She frequently collaborates with different brands and now one of them has served to show some sneakers white that, without a doubt, combine with all kinds of presses, precisely what many women already have in their wardrobe.

The white sneakers that go with everything

These sneakers white belong to the firm Cougar and, since Selena Gomez He wore them on his Instagram, they went viral. The young woman has recently uploaded a photo to her account, where she is wearing a black outfit consisting of shorts and a hoodie.

This is how she was seen, with her hair half up and a high ponytail, very natural makeup and, sneakers white that could not be ignored. The model is Cali Star Metallic from Cougara brand for which the actress has been an ambassador for some time.

Selena Gomez posing for the campaign with some sneakers white that go with everything.

Source: Instagram @selenagomez

lovers to wear sneakers Everywhere with different looks they know that the silhouette of this design has appeared in a tonal range. With few color details and with his distinctive platform, White took first place this time.

The advantage of these sneakers – apart from the fact that they go with everything – is that they have a particularly comfortable silhouette. They come in a tonal duet that can be paired with shorts (like the ones the singer has worn) as well as skirts, jeans and jumpsuits.

Another option to look comfortable sneakers white of Selena Gomez. Source: Vogue

The decision is up to each one. Well, the advantage of this silhouette is that, in addition to giving a touch of shine to the classic sneakersis that they go well with everything… yes, with everything.

What would you combine them with? Tell us.