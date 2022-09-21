Entertainment

Selena Gómez and the white sneakers that combine with everything

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

singer and actress Selena Gomez every once in a while remember that when it comes to sneakersthere is a color that combines with everything: the white. On this occasion, his sneakers They have a twist of glitter. Look at them and be inspired to wear them with whatever you want.

Selena Gomez teaches fashion

Selena Gomezbesides being a prestigious actress and singer, is a trendsetter that for a few years now has been showing some of the most comfortable looks to be at home or to show off wherever you want.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Get to know the inside of Michelle Rodríguez’s Ferrari

8 mins ago

Christophe Galtier dithyrambic towards Neymar

9 mins ago

Kim Kardashian acquires the fabulous panoramic villa of Cindy Crawford on the heights of Malibu

20 mins ago

These are the 5 bangs that will be in fashion this fall

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button