Selena Gomez and Tyga were spotted hanging out together at LA Hotspot: photos

Image Credit: Picture Press Agency/NurPhoto/Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez30, dated tiga, 32, at celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy! The “Lose You To Love Me” singer and the “Rack City” rapper stayed at the casual Italian spot until the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to photos released by TMZ. The pair sneaked out separately at 2:30 a.m.: Tyga opted for the front door, while Selena went out the back.

While the situation might seem romantic on the surface, a source tells her hollywoodlife That is not the case. “Is not true. Nothing happens between them at all,” the source confirms to HL. By TMZSelena and Tyga arrived at The Nice Guy separately, then ended up joining the same table as the night progressed. Notably, the place closes at 2am, but the duo and others in their respective groups were there beyond that time.

However, it seems that there is some kind of friendship between the two: Tyga was present at Selena’s intimate 30th birthday party at a private residence in Malibu, California, in July. While the affair was kept low-key when it came to social media, several black-and-white portraits of the Vancouver-based photographer dennis enjoy – known professionally as The Collective You – made the rounds, including one of Tyga taking a sip from a mug alongside another man and woman. kim petras, Camila HairY Ava Max They also attended the milestone party.

Selena continued her 30th birthday celebrations with a lavish trip to Italy with the Italian-Canadian film producer. Andrea ervolino, who was also rumored to be dating. The two were seen dancing the night away at a nightclub, as well as touring Capri on a yacht, but it turns out the relationship is simply platonic. “Selena and Andrea go back and have celebrated their birthdays together many times,” a source told HL. “They have become close over the years after working together on in dubious battle in 2016. They have a great time together, but there is nothing romantic between them.”

fashion items now being trending now Penélope Cruz wears an orange swimsuit on a boat in Italy: photo Angelina Jolie’s 14-year-old son Knox is as tall as her at the grocery store: photo Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Season’s Most Relatable Dress

Over the years, Selena has had two big public romances: her on-and-off romance with her ex Justin Bieberand a 10-month relationship with Weekend in 2017. As for Tyga, the rapper was involved with Kylie Jenner from approximately 2014 to 2017. He was recently linked to camaryn swanson.