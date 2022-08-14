Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña receive harsh criticism for announcing that they will film a musical about drug trafficking in Mexico

This weekend, it was announced that Selena Gomez and actress Zoe Saldaña will film a musical about drug trafficking in Mexico, which will be directed by the French director, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes International Film Festival, Jacques Audiard, and which for the moment bears the name of “In search of Emilia Pérez”.

It is speculated that the project will have a comedy tone and will address the story of Juan del Monte, a Mexican drug lord who will transform into a woman to disappear from the business and start a new life.

However, the details of the project are still unknown, criticism has already begun to emerge for filming a sensitive subject for the Aztec country.

It should be remembered that for several years, drug trafficking has been one of the biggest problems for the Mexican authorities, due to the serious consequences it has had on the population.

After it became known that a musical comedy would be made and the request of American actresses with Latin roots, negative comments began to emerge, such as profiting from Latin roots.

On the other hand, the protagonist of the musical will be in charge of the Spanish trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón, who participated in the new version of the Netflix series Rebelde.

Until now, the details of the characters of Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña in this musical about drug trafficking are unknown.