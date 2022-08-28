Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña will film a musical in Mexico about drug trafficking

Hollywood stars Selena Gomez Y Zoe Saldana join the cast of the musical comedy “In search of Emilia Pérez”a project that will address the issue of drug trafficking under the direction of Frenchman Jacques Audiard.

According to the first reports, the project (which will have a comedy tint) will address the story of Juan del Monte, a Mexican drug lord who, in order to disappear from the business and start a new life, will become a woman.

Although the Mexican-American Selena Gómez and Zoe Saldaña will participate in this film, The role they will play in the story remains a “secret”. Of course, it has been put on the table that one of them will embody ‘Rita’, a lawyer who will facilitate the transformation of the drug trafficker.

What is known so far is that the leading role is in charge of the Spanish trans actress Karla Sofía Gascónknown for collaborating on the new version of the series ‘Rebelde’ on Netflix.

As far as the musical part is concerned, the production chose the gala actress and singer Camillewho has extensive experience gained in films such as ‘Ratatouille’ and ‘The Little Prince’.

