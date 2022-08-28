Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña will record a musical comedy about drug traffickers in Mexico

“Emilia Pérez” began its pre-production since last January and could soon begin recording in Mexico (Photos: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez Y Zoe Saldana will arrive in Mexico to film a musical comedy about drug traffickers; Although so far details of the production are unknown, they have begun to emerge critics to this project for taking a problem of the country as a theme.

Since last January it has been circulating that the French director Jacques Audiard was planning to make a musical about Mexican drug dealers, but at the time it was only known that it would possibly be called In search of Emilia Perez Or simply Emilia Perez.

According to information from WhoZoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, both Americans with Latin roots, will be part of said production that will be shot in Mexico.

In search of Emilia Perez will be carried out by the Spanish Karla Sofia Gasconwho also acted in We the noble playing Peter.

Karla Sofía will be the protagonist of this musical comedy, playing Rita, who will be in charge of helping the capo in his transition (Photo: Instagram/@karsiagascon)

The plot unfolds around Rita (Gascón) who works for a large firm of lawyers in Mexico; however, they ask him to work for the capo Juan Little Hands from the Mountas he plans to retire from the business to start being the woman you always dreamed of. As recovered the site dead linethe capo will return for his children after several years, but as his aunt.

So far, the characters that Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña will play are unknown.

Due to the context that Mexico is currently experiencing, with violent confrontations in Guanajuato, some Internet users complained and criticized that Jacques Audiard has taken the subject of drug trafficking in the country to make a musical and that, furthermore. there are actresses with Latin ancestry who agreed to participate in this project.

“When this is news in Mexico -it’s a shame- Selena Gomez will film musical about drug traffickers in Mexico”, “@selenagomez @zoesaldana already Enough of profiting from a topic that has left thousands of dead In our country. Do you think the families of the victims will laugh at your musical? We live in insecurity”, were some of the comments from netizens.

Zoe Saldaña, Jacques Audiard and Karla Sofía Gascón met in France last July (Photo: Instagram/@karsiagascon)

Library Pictures International will be the one who finances this project, The Veterans Y CAA Average Financand will broadcast it and it will be produced by Why Not Productions, 114 Y Pepper Films.

Regarding the cast, one of the most celebrated actresses was Gascón, this being one of her first productions as Karla SofiaWell, it was in 2018 when he surprised by declaring himself transsexual.

Since then, Karla has also participated in productions such as the new version of Rebel with the character of Lourdes, launched his autobiographical book Karsia forks activist of the LGBTQ+ community that fights for more inclusion. It is currently within MasterChef Celebrity Mexico.

After making his transition, Gascón confessed that since little girl identified as female; however, during her childhood she was forced to behave and be a child. “I had no choice but to do it,” she said in an interview with come the joy last year.

At the moment, it is known that part of the production has met since last July, without Selena, in order to start talks about filming (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Selena Gomez’s career is having a new upturn thanks to productions like Only murders in the building and after facing several health problems due to the lupus that was diagnosed in recent years, bipolar disorder, constant anxiety attacks and panics caused by exposure to large audiences from a young age.

For her part, Zoe Saldaña recently participated in the adam projecta film starring Ryan Reynolds and that can be seen in Netflix.

He also participated in Maya and the threeanimated film Netflix Inspired by Mexican and Caribbean cultures. In addition to this, in the next few days it will premiere From Scratchseries from the same platform.

