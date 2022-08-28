Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña will travel to Mexico to film musical about drug traffickers

In Mexican lands, an interesting musical project takes shape with a plot linked to drug lords, those figures that are diluted among the lowest of Mexican society and almost messianic figures among their followers. Jacques Audiard, renowned French director and winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes International Film Festival, will direct this production and will feature the talents of Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, both guest stars. Read on for all the details.

According to information shared by yahoo, In Search of Emilia Perez is the working title of the musical with Audiard. The story will address the life of Juan del Monte, a Mexican drug trafficking leader who will change his gender in order to get out of the business and disappear; It’s important role will be taken by Karla Sofia Gascontrans actress of Spanish origin and whom we already saw in the recent version of Rebelde – 67%, the Netflix youth series that aroused the nostalgia of an entire generation.

They join the cast Gomez Y Saldana with roles still unknown, although it has been commented that one of the two will play a lawyer who will support the protagonist. camille dalmaisactress, singer and producer, is also involved in the project as part of the musical staff.

Zoe Saldanaof Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, is widely known in Hollywood for her roles in films like Avatar – 83% (highest grossing in industry history) and Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, in which she plays Gamora, an all-star superhero who travels with her team to protect those in need. It is worth mentioning that, in the MCU lore, this character is separated from the team; however, she will return for Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for more action and a resolution of the problems that have plagued the group since Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

For its part, Selena Gomez She began her career doing commercials and children’s movies, becoming a Disney girl and enjoying success through The Wizards of Waverly Place. She continued to work in alternate productions and later began to stand out in the music industry with her solo albums, becoming a pop musical icon at the height of Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. In more recent years she has focused her career on production, excelling in titles such as the controversial 13 Reasons Why- 83%, Living Undocumentedmost recently as an actress in the acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building – 100%, and many others. At 30 years old, he has established himself as a respectable figure in entertainment with a long career ahead of him.

In Search of Emilia Perez It is emerging as something quite peculiar in the history of Mexican entertainment, a production that could be received with mixed comments or celebrations of innovation. By starring a transgender character, the LGBTQ+ community is being given greater visibility and representation, opening up more and better opportunities for performers who continue to struggle to develop their successful careers.

At the moment there are no further details about the start of filming or the release date.

