Selena Gómez announces her new collaboration with REMA: “Coming Soon” | Music

Selena Gómez has just announced on Instagram that she is preparing her new song. This will not come alone, since has shared with its public that it will collaborate with REMAthe Nigerian singer who rose to fame with his song Iron Man.

It has been through his Instagram story where he has shared a photo with the musician. She has not given many more details, because in the image only the artists appear in black and white with a GIF that says “coming soon”.

Selena has been giving his audience clues about the new music he’s up to, both in interviews and on TikTok videos, made from inside a recording booth. The American is, little by little, preparing for new projects.

The singer has not confirmed anything so far, but his fans are drawing their own conclusions. Some say it’s the follow-up to Rare, the album he released in 2020; Others think that it will follow in the wake of Revelation, his first EP, released in 2021, entirely in Spanish.

In the meantime, Selena She proves to be very busy with all the projects she has. Right now is preparing the launch of a fourth season of Selena + Chef, his cooking show for HBO Max whose latest footage from the shoot drove fans crazy. The reason? The star was in the famous house of the Hannah Montana series.

Also, is working on a remake of the 1988 classic Working Girl Y has received the nomination at the 2022 Emmy Awards as an executive producer on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Which has also been nominated for Best Comedy Series.

