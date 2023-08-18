Selena Gomez announces her new single and fans go crazy Selena Gomez announces her return to music with a new single and fans go crazy trend | LOS40 Colombia

Selena Gomez is one of the most prominent American artists in the world of entertainment. From a very young age, she debuted as an actress in the children’s program ‘Barney and his friends’ And later he ventured into the magical world of Disney with his character Alex Russo ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’.

Both projects opened doors for interpreter ‘love you Like A love song’ to be a part of the world of entertainment and Become one of the most recognizable personalities of our time.

However, Gomez was not satisfied with only her acting career, she also He explored other areas such as business, activism and music. This last factor has inspired the 31-year-old to become One of the most listened to artists across the globe.

thanks for the success ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’ and ‘Good for You’American The music industry has managed to establish itself as the most preferred industry amongst the national and international audience.Because his talent and authentic personality have managed to attract more than one fan following.

On the other hand, The artist usually maintains a warm and honest relationship with his fans.With whom he shares pictures and videos of his professional projects and some details about his personal life.

selena gomez next single

On August 17, Selena shared with her followers via Carousel, A series of photos of what could be his next single. The artist gave the news with a description in his publication where he mentioned it There are many fans who have demanded new music.

Thus, The actress revealed the release date of her next single to her fans which will be on the 25th of August next and It will be a part of his album ‘SG3’. Although the collection of songs is not finished yet. The businesswoman confessed that she wanted to share with her followers a fun song she wrote a long time ago.

Of course, before this revelation Netizens reacted quickly and told Selena how excited they were to hear the new single. And they also told him that, from the images, a genre of the song could be 1989 or the famous program ‘Sex and the City’.

“She references ‘Sex and the City’ with post ‘sorry I can’t hate me'”, “bro it’s 1989 oh my god”, “we can’t wait”, “I’ve never been to this” Wasn’t ready”There were few comments from users on Instagram.