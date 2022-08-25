Selena Gomez announces her new song ‘Calm down’: know all the details

At the moment there is no more active artist than Selena Gomez. She is immersed in her next studio album, she is the star of the series ‘Only murders in the building’, she has premiered new episodes of her cooking show and does not neglect her beauty mark. Is there something she can’t do? It seems that the word “rest” is not in her dictionary.

Following this new lifestyle, the pop star has announced her new song ‘Calm down’, a collaboration with Nigerian singer REMA. Through her social networks, Selena Gomez confirmed that his new song will be released this Friday, August 26. And everything indicates that it will be accompanied by a surprising music video.

Selena Gomez published a preview where you can see him singing a part of the song. In addition, she shows behind the scenes, when she arrives at the place where they are going to record and meets REMA in person, with whom she greets and coordinates very well. “I just hope the fans like it,” were the singer’s words.

With this song, Selena Gomez He returns to music after having released his album ‘Revelación’, in 2021, and with which he dared to sing in Spanish. It’s been many months without a new song, but the wait is almost over. We have no doubt that ‘Calm down’ will be a complete success.

Selena Gomez recorded in the famous house of ‘Hannah Montana’

The American singer showed her followers what the inside of the Malibu mansion is like that was used to record the fourth season of her cooking show, ‘Selena + Chef’. Why does this house look familiar? Well, it is the mansion where ‘Hannah Montana’ was recorded, which was broadcast from 2006 to 2011.

