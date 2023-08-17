Selena Gomez announces new song “Single Soon” for August – LOS40 Chile

Selena Gomez has been on a hiatus from music since the release of her single “My Mind and Me” last November, but now, at the request of her fans, she’s back with her new single “Soon.”

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while now,” the singer wrote on her social media.

And then he revealed when we will hear this song. “Since I haven’t finished work with SG3 yet, I wanted to launch a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. “Single Soon”. August 25″.

Note that the title of Selena Gomez’s new song can be translated into Spanish as “Soltera Pronto”.

Which gives us an indication that the lyrics are probably talking about the summer of love that is coming to an end, as the season nears its end in the Northern Hemisphere.

At the same time, the thing to remember is that Selena Gomez, who is 31 years old, had a birthday on 22 July.

And just like that celebrity, the singer celebrated in a big way. Actually, Carol ji herself was present there and shared some pictures of the event.

However, the images sparked many people’s desire for a collaboration between them. And who knows whether it will come true in the near future or not?

Perhaps it could also be on the next album from the “My Mind and Me” singer, who said it’s not finished yet.

Miley Cyrus will also be at the premiere

The day Selena Gomez releases her single, the music premiere of one of her former Disney classmates will also take place.

We are talking about Miley Cyrus who will come with her new song “Used to be young”.

And like Selena Gomez, the theme will be released on August 25. So now you know, if you like English pop music, there are two queens releasing on that day.