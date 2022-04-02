Selena Gomez Announces Premiere Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 on Star Plus – TV Show News

Did you stay wanting more episodes of ‘Only Murders in the Building’? This has a solution! The premiere date was recently confirmed for Season 2 of the series with Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin exclusive to Star Plus.

Only Murders in the Building managed to reunite Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in the same building where they had to share an elevator thanks to their characters: Mabel, Oliver and Charles-Haden, who share an obsession with true crimes until they are involved in one. Are you looking forward to more episodes? Okay, Star Plus woke up in a good way and confirmed the premiere date for season 2.

Through a short video, the three protagonists made the announcement: “Hello, I’m Selena Gomez, I’m Martin Short … Oh, hello (mentions Steve Martin)”, at which point everyone begins to laugh. “Surely you’ve been wondering when the second season of Only Murders in the Building“; at that moment they mention that time is up as the elevator door closes and the premiere date is revealed in Star Plus.

Go through your calendar or prepare your application on your cell phone, as it is easier for you to write down the following: June 28, this will be the date on which the new episodes will arrive from the series created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin. And yes, it will be this year when we see the new adventures of these eccentric characters… only in Star Plus!