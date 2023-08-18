Selena Gomez announces ‘single soon’: the song with which she returns to music LOS40

Ahora Si Q Si: Countdown to the musical comeback Selena Gomez has begun (though it’s never really finished). And it is worth remembering that together with Rema, the artist is crowning the world charts by half the world Calm down From the end of 2022. But now it is his turn to release a song which is 100% his. And we don’t have to wait.

This time Selena Gomez returned solo and in English (except that the EP was entirely in Spanish). revelation, selena gomez announced single soon, And no, it’s not just that the single is coming soon, but it’s about the title of the song. How funny is that. To the delight of all his fans, the song will be out in just one week: next Friday, August 25. Come on, we won’t have to wait much longer.

“You’ve been asking me for new music for a long time. Since I haven’t finished SG3, I wanted to post a fun little song I wrote a while ago that’s perfect for the end of summer., single soon, August 25,” the singer wrote on her social network alongside the announcement.

Plus, Selena shared the cover of the single, where she looks gorgeous like a true star (what she is), looking at the camera and wearing a coat full of pink hair. Apart from this, in the same post, he has also shared some pictures which seem to be taken from the filming of the video clip.

Any clue about the lyrics of the song? single soon,

Selena shows up on a mule loaded with colorful clothes. He is also seen smiling and posing with the two girls inside the limousine. But, without a doubt, the image that may contain the most clues about what the song is about is the last image, where a still life of random things appears: sunglasses, game console controls, photo camera negatives and One post – this. It is this last element that will prompt us to the lyrics of the song: “I’m sorry, I can’t, don’t hate me” (I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me) .

It looks like Selena is going back to explore a theme that comes up all too frequently in her songs: self-love. and it is that the artist has true hymns on the subject my mind and me one of two lose you to love me, We’ll have to wait to hear the full outcome of this new theme.