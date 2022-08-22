Selena Gomez announces who her next collaboration will be with

Selena Gomez has revealed who is the artist you are going to count on for the realization of a new theme. The singer, who wanted to share this news with her followers, is currently working on her new projects.

Selena Gomez fans have gone crazy after the publication on Instagram by the artist of a photo with Rema. And this has been the rapper with whom the young woman wanted to collaborate for the release of a future theme.

In black and white and the most smiling Both artists appear in this photo, in which you can breathe happiness in the environment just by looking at it. Selena Gomez, who shared the photo via stories adding a gif that says “coming soon”, He wanted to surprise all his fans.

And, although it is true that He did not explain any further details after uploading this bomb to networks, just by sharing this on his Instagram account, he made everything clear to us. Some of his dear fans have drawn their own conclusions and believe that the theme of him together with Rema will form part of the continuation of rarethe album that the singer released in 2020.

The artist has shown on several occasions that is currently working hard to release, in the not too distant future, new music. Both in his interviews and in his Tik Tok videos, made inside the recording boothhave given rise to the hypotheses of their fans being true.

But for the time being we cannot make anything clear other than the fact that the artist is giving the best of herself Professionally speaking. Selena + Chefhis cooking show for HBO Max, is having an incredible success.

In addition, the singer has received the nomination at the 2022 Emmy Awards as executive producer of the series Hulu’s Only Murders in the Buildingwhich has also been nominated for Best Comedy Series.

This is how Selena Gomez is not only surprising herself with her skills, but also the whole world, making music an art and showing how versatile it can be.