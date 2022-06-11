Selena Gomez apologizes after being accused of laughing at Hailey Baldwin’s TikTok

Four years have passed since Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber ended one of the most media relations that are remembered in the American music industry. For more than seven years, both artists maintained an intermittent and controversial relationship that ended up consuming the love between them. However, the ‘fandom’ of both has always found a way to continue linking them. Now, a new video on TikTok seems to involve Gomez again with Bieber, although in this case it is not with Justin, but with Hailey, his current wife.

The controversy between the two dates back to last Tuesday, when the 25-year-old model shared a video of her beauty routine on her profile on the aforementioned social network. Hours later, it was Selena’s turn, who uploaded a similar video in which she seemed to imitate the model. Some eyes and an ironic attitude suggested that the tone of this video was more comical than strictly serious. As expected, Selena’s appearance went viral and Bieber’s ‘fandom’ accused her of laughing at Baldwin.



Selena Gomez on her TikTok account, in her alleged reference to Hailey Baldwin TikTok / selenagomez

Between video and video chaos broke out. The singer’s video received harsh criticism, such as “you’re a loser who always gets away with harassing other women” and “the way she rolled her eyes when she did each step…”, among others. harsh criticism that reached the ears of the creator of the video.

“For things like that I think we should take care of mental health. Guys, I have no idea what I did, but I’m sorry. I had no bad intentions, I’ll delete it soon,” the singer apologized. On the other hand, the interpreter of Same Old Love either back to you, I decided to deactivate the comments of said TikTok video that, to this day, is still uploaded, although without any trace of criticism.



Hailey Bieber in her tutorial on TikTok TikTok / haileybieber

Gomez’s response also references the time she stayed away from social media to take care of her mental health, as hateful comments affected her in the past. On her side, Hailey Baldwin has not commented on it. Meanwhile, the fans of both continue to fuel the controversy through social networks.

This is not the first time that the fans of both young women relate them in an unfriendly way. Last April, it was Hailey who exploded and assured “that a long time had already passed”, referring to the bond of Selena and Justin, to whom she is still linked very often. “Leave me alone. I just mind my own business, I don’t do anything or say anything. Leave me alone,” the model concluded.

Without a doubt, the story of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez has marked a whole generation of fans, who refuse to end the matter. Meanwhile, those involved must try to put aside these controversies, which also do not come in handy for Hailey at the moment, since just a few weeks ago she suffered a stroke that sent her directly to the hospital.

