Selena Gomez apologizes after being accused of making fun of Hailey Bieber

In front of the camera, Selena made a point of raising her eyebrows in a very conspicuous way whenever she described how she uses her beauty products, in a gesture very similar to what the supermodel often does. Now the star clarified that he was not making fun of Hailey at all, but he has also apologized if the video of her offended anyone.

Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

“That’s why I believe in mental health care. Guys, I have no idea what I’ve done, but I’m really sorry. Zero bad intentions,” the Rare Beauty founder promised on her TikTok account, before deactivating the comments.

Selena Gomez commented and turned off the comments on one of her recent videos:⁣

"This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon"⁣

May 11, 2022

Their respective fans tried to confront Selena and Hailey about the connection that exists between them through Justin Bieber, since the former had an intermittent romance with him from 2010 to 2017. However, the singer of wolves and the model have shown time and time again that there is no bad relationship between them, and have even dedicated subtle shows of support to each other over the years.