Selena Gomez apologizes after being accused of making fun of Hailey, wife of her ex Justin Bieber

No one would believe that some skin care tutorials could generate so much controversy. This Wednesday, the singer Selena Gomez has apologized after her followers accused her of making fun of haley bieberwife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

It all started when the 25-year-old model posted some “get ready with me” videos on her TikTok profile, showing her fans some tricks to take care of their skin. Just hours later, the 29-year-old performer shared a clip of her own routine on the social network, prompting some users to make assumptions about the intent behind her video.

According to the followers, Selena raised her eyebrows every time she described the way she uses her beauty products., similar to how the supermodel does.

Now, Selena has clarified that she was not making fun of Hailey in any way and offered an apology if her video offended anyone.

“That’s why I believe in mental health care. Guys, I have no idea what I’ve done but I’m really sorry. Zero bad intention“, the founder of Rare Beauty commented on her TikTok account, before deactivating the comments.

While some social media users have tried to pit Selena and Hailey over their respective relationships with Justin Bieber (Selena dated him on and off from 2010 to 2017), the ‘Wolves’ singer and the model have shown time and time again that there is no bad relationship between themgiving subtle signs of support.

Even when the rumors have ensured some tension between the artists, they have acted quickly to stop them. After Selena released her 2019 hit ‘Lose You to Love Me’ and then Hailey posted a screenshot of Summer Walker’s song ‘I’ll Kill You’, for example, the singer asked fans of she be respectful.

“I’m so thankful for the response to the song,” Selena said at the time. “However, I will never tolerate women ripping other women apart. And I will never, ever agree to that. So please be nice to everyone.”

For her part, Hailey has also spoken about the risk of rumors that can be generated in networks and called them “toxic“.

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating fake dramas between women and trying to pit us against each other. They create these narratives that are just… toxic,” the model revealed to British Vogue in 2019.

“I think that has to change and that has to stop. I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, ‘Let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all this stuff, let’s get through this. Let’s not give people a reason to fan the fire and create drama and be rude to each other,” he added.

