Selena Gomez apologizes for making fun of Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez has apologized after several fans perceived one of her TikTok videos as sleazy towards ex Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber.

“That’s why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” the 29-year-old ‘Lose You to Love Me’ singer said in response to criticism, according to a screenshot posted on Twitter.

“Guys, no idea what I did but I’m so sorry. Zero bad intention. Removal soon. »

She then disabled all comments in the comments section of the controversial video.

On Tuesday, Hailey, 25, posted a series of “Get Ready With Me” videos on TikTok.

Hours later, Gomez shared a clip of her own skincare routine, but appeared to roll her eyes throughout, which some found “fishy.”

Fans flooded the singer’s comments section, writing remarks such as “It makes me feel like a performative loser who blatantly gets away with bullying other women” and “the way she twisted the eyes at every step”, by screenshots on Twitter.

Selena Gomez has apologized after fans thought she was “sleazy” towards Hailey Bieber. selenagomez / TikTok

Last month, Hailey was the only one to suffer social media backlash from Gomez’s fandom, leading her to beg them to “leave me alone”.

“Enough time has passed,” the model said, appearing to refer to the time since Gomez and Justin, 28, split.

“I mind my own business. I do nothing, I say nothing. Please leave me alone.”

Gomez’s response to the backlash was captured by a fan before she turned off comments. Twitter

Justin and Gomez were first linked in 2011. They dated for a few years before calling it quits in early 2018.

A source, however, told Page Six at the time that the breakup was more of a “break”, noting that both parties had “trust issues”.

Gomez and Justin Bieber dated for seven years. AFP via Getty Images

“There’s a lot going on there,” an insider previously said. “They do this all the time. They argue. They do not speak. It’s hard to keep up with these two!

Just five months later, Justin quietly married Hailey in a New York courthouse in September 2018, sparking a feud between the model’s fans and the former Disney star.

However, in March 2021, Hailey appeared to support Gomez by subtly liking an Instagram post from the “Come & Get It” singer’s Vogue set.