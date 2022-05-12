Selena Gomez apologizes to Hailey Bieber after making fun of her

Selena Gomez credit: Bang Showbiz

Selena Gomez has apologized to Hailey Bieber after being accused of making fun of her. The 29-year-old star – who is Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend – posted a skincare video on the platform, which convinced some fans she was making fun of Hailey, who often posts similar videos .

Although Selena apologized for the video, she insisted she didn’t make it to poke fun at the model.

After being targeted by numerous critics, the singer and actress removed the comment option from the post and said, “That’s why I think it’s important to protect your mental health. I don’t know what I did but I’m sorry. No bad intentions. I will delete the video soon.”

Selena recently posted a lot of videos on TikTok after being absent from social media for a long time in order to protect her sanity. The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star now uses TikTok regularly but insisted it’s not her who posts the videos but those close to her. In parallel, the star continues to present her cooking show “Selena + Chef”.