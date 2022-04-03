Selena Gomez apparently has a new love What is it about?

There are rumors that are taking all fans of Selena Gomez because she assures that she could have started a relationship with Zen Matoshiwhich has clearly driven all the fans crazy.

The reason why the rumor arose was because of the appearance of Selena Gomez and Zen at Dua Lipa’s concert in New York City on Tuesday, it only served to generate a great controversy in networks around a possible relationship between them. .

Shortly after his departure, social networks were flooded with speculation from Internet users about the possible romance between these boys. However, is this really proof that they are dating?

According to several close sources and some media, the alleged relationship between these boys is just a friendship, Selena and Zen have just met through a mutual acquaintance and no, they are not dating, they simply realized that they get along very well, they have several things in common and enjoy spending time together, but not in a relationship yet.

A source told the news portal E! matoshi currently works in the tech space and has been helping advise Selena. The source added that the singer is not dating anyone at the moment and at least she wants to keep it up for some time indefinitely.

finally said “Selena is happily single right now, she’s enjoying herself and her friends, people might see her hanging out with acquaintances, hanging out and laughing, because that’s what she really wants to do.”.







Selena Gomez and “Wondermind”. Photo: Instagram @selenagomez

Therefore, a relationship for now is not in his plans and his interests are in his health, his work and the many projects he has for the future, such as the most recent one focused on mental health, Wondermind. “an innovative mental fitness company for EVERYONE”as described in her official profile, aims to make visible and talk about problems, disorders and mental illnesses, without a doubt this artist has no limits when something is proposed.