selena gomez appears different face on tiktok

Selena Gómez has left all her fans open-mouthed since a few days ago shared a video on TikTok where he comes out singing ‘Calm Down’, a song where he duets with Rema.

However, the surprising thing about this video is that its followers They noticed a radical change in her face, so it seems that the singer of ‘Who says’ made some adjustments.

Perhaps this could be due to an application filter since the video shows the label that is using one, but this only changes the tonality of the environment and the person, without modifying the gestures and appearance of the person.

The striking thing is that his cheeks look much thinner and longer compared to how they were before. Despite Selena He has been characterized by having a round face, now his face looks like an inverted triangle.

Apparently, there is also a slight change in the lips since they feel more fleshy than usual, perhaps a little more could have been injected. This is not new because in recent years the singer has chosen to inject lips to increase volume.

“I didn’t recognize her”, “what is that?”, “she is unrecognizable”, “who is she, does she look like Selena?”, “she looks very pretty, but she is not the Selena we knew”; “I had to repeat the video to realize that she is actually Selena.” It is read among the comments of the video that already has more than 4 million views.

Despite wearing a different face, selena gomez follow emphasizing how pretty it is.