Selena Gomez Applauds Body Shamers on TikTok: ‘I’m Perfect the Way I Am’ – Up News Info

In a candid TikTok video, Selena Gomez said she isn’t worried about her weight, which fluctuates due to health issues, because “people bitch anyway.”

Don’t mess with Selena Gomez. The 29-year-old singer has applauded the shameful comments on TikTok, first by proudly admitting to some cheat foods she recently indulged in. four tacos, three spring rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said in the April 10 video.

Selena went on to explain that she doesn’t let unwarranted critical comments about her weight get to her. “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people don’t care anyway. “You’re too small”, “you’re too big”, “it’s not right”. “Meh meh meh meh,” she said. “B**ch, I’m perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Goodbye,” Selena added.

Selena has never been afraid to acknowledge and defend her weight issues. She has endured many health issues, including a kidney transplant and lupus, and so Selena’s weight fluctuates. She explained on pal Rachel Steven’s video podcast Giving back to the generation in November 2019 that his medication is causing his weight to “fluctuate”. “It depends on what’s going on in my life,” she added.

the Only murders in the building The actress also admitted at the time that the public comments about her body “really got to me” and “really screwed me up a bit”. However, she has learned over time to block criticism. “I don’t care about exposing myself to everyone and hearing what they have to say about it,” said Selena, who recently revealed she hadn’t been online in four years. on the podcast.

In a recent interview with hello america, Selena revealed that she was “happier” than ever focusing on her mental health. She also helps others with Wondermind, a new multimedia mental health business she started with her mother. Mandy Teefy and buddy Daniella Pierson. “If I’m known for anything, I hope it’s just the way I care about people,” Selena said.