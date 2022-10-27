Selena Gomez as a couple again? The singer appears very close to a famous rapper!

Has Selena Gomez finally found the shoe that fits her? This Wednesday, August 17, the 30-year-old singer was spotted in charming company during a night out at The Nice Guy hotspot in Los Angeles. If there is no indication that the interpreter of the title “Lose You to Love Me” is again in a relationship, the rumors are already rife on the Web. Exit Justin Bieber and The Weekend, it is now in the arms of Tyga that the young woman would have found happiness. Several images published by TMZ showed the two acolytes hanging out together around 2:30 a.m.

An ambiguous relationship

Unfortunately, if the situation may seem romantic, an anonymous source close to the star would have denied any love story between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner’s ex. ” It’s not true. Nothing at all happens between them “confided it to Hollywood Life. However, the singer and the rapper still seem very close. The latter was also present at the birthday party of the young woman. An evening that the latter had wanted to celebrate in complete privacy in a private residence in Malibu, California.

Very discreet about her private life, Selena Gomez ended her relationship with Justin Bieber in March 2018. Since then, the star of the series “Only Murders in the Building” does not seem to have found love again. Indeed, the artist had a lot of trouble recovering from his ” toxic relationship with the Canadian. ” It was very difficult and I’m glad it’s over. It was a good way for me to turn the page, and now I’m starting a whole new chapter. “, had confided the founder of the Rare Beauty brand in an interview for NPR radio.

