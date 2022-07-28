Selena Gomez as a couple? She sees a man in secret… Her love life is revealed by her grandmother

Selena Gomez is celebrating her 30th birthday and seems happy and fulfilled. After having formed an emblematic couple with Justin Bieber and having lived a romance with The Weeknd, the actress now remains very discreet about her love life. Not a single piece of information leaked. Selena Gomez preserves her secret garden. It was without counting the indiscretions of his grandmother in a short video shared on TikTok.

Selena Gomez does makeup. The moment seems conducive to a few confidences since a female voice, attributed to her grandmother, asks offscreen: ” So how did it end with this guy? “. What arouse the embarrassment of the actress who widens her eyes, remains speechless, pauses and ends with a nervous smile… So many expressions of surprise which suggest that the existence of this appointment does not should not have been revealed during the filming of the video. Selena Gomez then exclaims to hush up the affair: I’ll tell you in a second “.

Seen more than 14 million times, the video garners many comments from fans who hope to know more: “ Spit it out Selena », « I’m patiently waiting for more info. », « Oh we need to know Selena », « It only lasts a second, and I want to know », « Tell us how it ended with this guy », « You can’t tell, but maybe you can write us a song about it », « We’re gonna need a part 2 where you tell us everything “.

A new stage in his life

Lupus, kidney transplant, depression, internment in a psychiatric hospital… Selena Gomez has faced many hardships in recent years. She takes stock in a singular message shared on the occasion of her thirtieth birthday: “ My twenties were a journey through good, difficult, and beautiful times that I will never forget. Each of them made me who I am today. I’m still learning, but I’m sure of what matters and what I want. I am grateful for every gift and every lesson along the way. I move forward, encouraged and surrounded by so many strong and inspiring people. I want to do my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time so that it shapes the best version of myself, for me, for others, for you. »