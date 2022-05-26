Entertainment

Selena Gomez as a couple: who is the singer’s boyfriend?

The latter made her acting debut in the children’s series Barney and Friends (2002-2004) before becoming known to young audiences through the comedy series Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012) where she interpreted the role of Alex Russo. Selena then plays in several films and TV movies. She is also the author of several musical albums. It was only in this way that she finally revealed herself to the general public. Today, it is followed by thousands of Internet users through the media and social networks. Apart from the successful career that Selena Gomez leads, there is also her love life that interests her fans. Discover in the rest of this article, the identity of the man who fell in love with the famous singer.

Who is this man who occupies the heart of Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez is stunningly beautiful. No man can resist such charm. This is what justifies the plethora of romantic relationships that the latter has known. According to what our colleagues from the site purebreak.com reveal to us, we can understand that Selena Gomez, at the end of her romance with singer Justin Bieber, got back into a relationship. This time it would be with tech entrepreneur Zen Matoshi. But said information seems to be a rumor. So far, Selena Gomez, nor her supposed companion, have spoken about this alleged idyll.

Is Selena Gomez currently in a relationship?

All Selena Gomez fans thought she was still single after her breakup with Justin Bieber. But apparently, according to what is mentioned on the mcetv.ouest-france.fr site, the latter would have settled down again. She is reportedly having a hidden romantic relationship alongside tech entrepreneur Zen Matoshi. But to this information, Selena Gomez did not want to comment. She saw fit to remain silent. That said, it is very difficult to say currently that the actress is in a relationship or single.

