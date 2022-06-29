Selena Gomez asks men to fight for the right to abortion

Dakota Johnson confided in the filming of the franchise “Fifty Shades of Gray” and has finally made things clear about her relationship with Jamie Dornan, who played the chosen one of her heart on the screen. While some whisper that the two actors couldn’t see each other in painting, the truth is quite different.

In conversation with Vanity Fair, Dakota said, “There was never a bad thing between us. I know it’s weird to say this but I consider him a brother. I love him so much. We were really there for each other. We had to trust each other and protect each other.

Dakota, however, opened up about the issues the film crew had with adapting EL James’ novel. According to the actress, the producers and directors of the film had a lot of trouble agreeing with the novelist.

“When I accepted the role, the film was very different from what we ended up shooting,” she said. “EL James was in control all the time, and she demanded that certain things happen. There were parts of the book that you couldn’t make into a movie, like the internal monologue which was kind of silly. It wouldn’t work if the character said that out loud. It was a constant struggle.”

Among the many changes the franchise has gone through, actor Charlie Hunnam notably dropped the role of Christian Gray before filming. According to Dakota, the fact that EL James turned down Patrick Marber’s script contributed to this departure.

“We shot the scenes that Erika (James, editor’s note) asked for and then we shot the scenes that we wanted to shoot” admitted the actress.