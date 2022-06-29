Selena Gomez asks men to fight for the right to abortion

Selena Gomez SAG Awards Feb 2022 Getty

Selena Gomez addressed the Supreme Court after their decision to overturn the Roe vs Wade decision, asking men to also be outraged by this choice which will now limit access to abortion in the United States.

On the red carpet of the premiere of her series “Only murders in the building”, the star wanted to say a few words about this historic decision, saying that Hollywood can also fight to defend the constitutional rights of American women.

Speaking to Variety, the “Lose you to love me” singer and actress said, “Men have to be convinced to speak out about this. So many women are hurting. It saddens me and I hope the we can do everything in our power to change things.”

The actress also referred to a recent Twitter post in which she explains to her fans how they can fight against this decision.

It reads: “To see a constitutional right taken away from us is horrible. A woman should be able to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. That’s it. Please support Planned Parenthood – I am afraid of what will happen to those who cannot afford safe and legal abortion.”