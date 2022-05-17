Selena Gomez assures that she is ready for love and receives several proposals during her participation in Saturday Night Live – Metro Puerto Rico

actress and singer Selena Gomez It has been known to keep under the radar when it comes to love relationships, but it seems that this is already in the past, Selena recently expressed love in her participation in the acclaimed show Saturday Night Live and has caused a furor among her millions of fans in the networks.

Gomez not only made a presence on SNL to talk about her career and successes in recent years such as “Only murderers in this building”, but also took the opportunity to make it clear that she is looking for her next partner after having been dating The Weeknd and then a rare relationship with Justin Bieber, to finally spend several years single.

“I am manifesting love” assures Selena Gomez during her participation in Saturday Night Live

In one of the segments of the show, the actress assured that she had heard that the set of Saturday Night Live is an excellent place to start a romance and for this reason she affirmed “I am expressing love” in addition to continuing to list all the relationships that They were born from the show.

“Emma Stone met her husband here. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Pete Davidson and… Machine Gun Kelly” Selena said with a laugh and added “Because I don’t want to get into dating apps, I’m posting to the universe that I’m expressing love, and I’d like to say I’m looking for to my soulmate, but at this point I’ll take anyone.”

Immediately, Kyle Mooney approached the stage shouting “I do it”, leaving Selena surprised, who assured “I was joking” and also reminded Kyle that he is married, for which the member said of SNL he left disappointed and the audience burst out laughing.

It may interest you:

This was what Emme, Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, did after learning of Marc Anthony’s commitment

Travis Scott criticized for dancing with a woman in a bikini in front of Kylie Jenner and her daughter

Jennifer Aniston and other celebrities who support Johnny Depp in his trial against Amber Heard